La Concha Resort unveils $5.5M Levant restaurant at hotel’s iconic pearl

Chef Michael White, a five-time Michelin star recipient and James Beard Award winner, has crafted a menu inspired by the Levant winds that sweep across the Mediterranean.(Credit: Wanda Liz Vega).

Chef Michael White debuts his first Puerto Rico restaurant with Mediterranean-inspired fine dining.

La Concha Resort has officially opened Levant by Michael White, marking the renowned chef’s first restaurant in Puerto Rico. With a $5.5 million investment, the new fine-dining establishment introduces Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, elevating the island’s culinary scene with a sophisticated, internationally influenced concept.

Chef White, a five-time Michelin star awardee and James Beard Award winner, has curated a menu inspired by the Levant winds that traverse the Mediterranean Sea. The dishes pay tribute to the fishermen, traders and adventurers who shaped the region’s gastronomy, blending flavors from Turkey, Morocco, Spain and beyond.

“Levant is a testament to La Concha Resort’s steadfast commitment to excellence, elevating the experience of our visitors and locals in Puerto Rico,” said Rolando Padua, president of Paulson Puerto Rico. “With this investment, we have revitalized the iconic concha-shaped space, which boasts more than 65 years of history, reaffirming our dedication to culinary innovation and food tourism.”

A culinary journey with a breathtaking view

Levant features oceanfront dining, evoking the sensation of floating above the sea. The menu includes lobster, burrata, fritto misto and fattoush among its appetizers, along with a variety of crudos.

White’s signature touch is evident in his refined Italian pastas and Mediterranean entrées, ranging from fresh seafood to rack of lamb. Guests can also enjoy an expertly curated wine selection and handcrafted cocktails that complement the bold flavors of the cuisine.

“Creating this menu for Puerto Rico has been an enriching experience, and I feel honored to have worked alongside such an exceptional culinary team,” said White. “Dining in this architectural gem and feeling like you are inside a pearl in the sea truly elevates the experience.”

The launch of Levant by Michael White is part of La Concha Resort’s transformation into an Autograph Collection property, joining other recent additions like Elemara Spa & Salon and TekkaBar, solidifying its status as a premier destination in Puerto Rico’s hospitality industry, said Ben Tutt, managing partner of the Condado Collection.

