US Dept. of Labor has $1.5M in available grants to inform women about labor rights, benefits

Administered by the department’s Women’s Bureau and the Employment and Training Administration, the Fostering Access, Rights and Equity grants are designed to help low-wage women workers. (Credit: Noipornpan | Dreamstime.com)

The US Department of Labor announced a $1.5 million funding opportunity available to all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands to develop partnerships with community-based organizations and other nonprofits to conduct outreach to women workers to help them understand and exercise their rights and benefits in the workplace.

The fund will support up to six grants, the agency confirmed.

Administered by the department’s Women’s Bureau and the Employment and Training Administration, the Fostering Access, Rights and Equity grants are designed to help low-wage women workers.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=712902&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

“The pandemic exposed the current system’s failure to protect or serve women workers adequately, especially low-paid women and workers of color,” said Women’s Bureau Director Wendy Chun-Hoon.

“The Fostering Access, Rights and Equity partnerships will inform women about their labor rights and benefits. They will also help ensure that women workers share in the prosperity of the nation’s economic recovery,” she said.

Applicants must offer one or more of the following services:

Provide outreach to vulnerable, low-income and marginalized women workers;

Disseminate educational materials through varied platforms, including social media, in-person or virtual events, brochures and leaflets, one-on-one consultations and other outreach;

Assist women workers with navigating and calculating benefits and connecting and referring women workers to additional services, benefits and/or legal assistance; and,

Raise awareness of women’s rights to benefits and assistance in their own communities.

For more information about the grants and how to apply, click here.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.