Triple-S Foundation uses Robbie the Robot to connect families

Contributor June 16, 2021
There are two robots that feature an internet connection and are managed remotely, allowing videoconferences to be carried out from anywhere.

In the past year, technology has taken on a more relevant role and has become the ally to keep people in contact with the rest of the world. With that in mind, the Triple-S Foundation turned to technology to deliver joy to a population that was completely isolated.

Hospitalized patients, of all ages, were able to connect with their loved ones through Robbie — a robot on wheels — during the pandemic. As of now, Robbie has visited 15 institutions, including several hospitals throughout the island and nonprofits — including CAP, Alzheimer’s Association and Esperanza Para La Vejez — to connect about 70 hospitalized patients with their loved ones.

“The robots move on two wheels and have cameras, microphones and a high-resolution screen so that the videoconference experience is rewarding for everyone,” said Ivelisse M. Fernández, executive director of Fundación Triple-S, who added that Robbie is operated by a technical team that does not interact with patients.

The Triple-S Foundation and Robbie will continue with to visit patients.

