US Deputy Secretary of Labor Su mindful of Puerto Rico’s job market￼

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez August 22, 2022
US Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su emphasized the need for cross-agency collaboration – among federal agencies as well as between Puerto Rico’s governmental agencies.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su recently visited Puerto Rico to meet with government and workforce leaders to discuss how the department can “align systems, strengthen partnerships and leverage resources to connect workers to good jobs in critical in-demand industries.”

During her visit, she sat down for an exclusive interview with News is my Business, in which she discussed the Biden-Harris administration and the department’s prioritization of improving federal, state, and local workforce partnerships to create opportunities for workers in Puerto Rico, while meeting the needs of employers.

Listen to the conversation in our newest episode of Dollars & Sense, a News is my Business podcast!

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Business reporter with 29 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other segments of Puerto Rico’s economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
