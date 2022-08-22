US Deputy Secretary of Labor Su mindful of Puerto Rico’s job market￼

US Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su emphasized the need for cross-agency collaboration – among federal agencies as well as between Puerto Rico’s governmental agencies.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Labor Julie Su recently visited Puerto Rico to meet with government and workforce leaders to discuss how the department can “align systems, strengthen partnerships and leverage resources to connect workers to good jobs in critical in-demand industries.”

During her visit, she sat down for an exclusive interview with News is my Business, in which she discussed the Biden-Harris administration and the department’s prioritization of improving federal, state, and local workforce partnerships to create opportunities for workers in Puerto Rico, while meeting the needs of employers.

Listen to the conversation in our newest episode of Dollars & Sense, a News is my Business podcast!