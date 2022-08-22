Growth Digital invests $2M to accelerate operation’s expansion

Germán Herebia, Growth Digital CEO, during a recent presentation.

Growth Digital, a digital advertising company and Google Media sales representative in Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Uruguay, announced a $2 million investment to accelerate the growth of the operation in these markets.

The free services that Growth Digital offers to agencies and advertisers include recommendations to optimize campaigns based on business goals, insights by industry, access to new betas of advertising solutions, and advice on the training and certification process in the Google advertising platform.

“This investment will serve as a catalyst for local economies since Google Ads is the ideal platform to grow businesses, whether they are large, medium, or small companies,” said Germán Herebia, Growth Digital CEO.

“The expansion of our digital strategist teams to have greater market coverage will bring them training and best practices for the optimal use of the platform,” he said.

“The local Growth Digital teams are the link with advertisers and advertising agencies to understand the business goals of each brand and to be their trusted advisors, collaborating in the fulfillment of their goals through accompaniment, so that they can obtain the maximum performance of the Google marketing platform,” he said.

“To accelerate digital maturity process of companies in these countries, we are investing in training and education in the use of Google Ads platforms,” said Agustin Rinaldi, Growth Digital’s managing director.

“We’re also investing in customer service to achieve the greatest possible coverage, as well as in technology and processes areas, to scale the operation and so that all the advertisers of the platform can take advantage of the best practices for the benefit of their businesses,” he added.

In the markets where Growth Digital operates, the penetration of investment in digital advertising averages 25% compared to the 50% recorded in more mature markets in Latin America, or the 67% forecast for this year in the United States, the company stated.

“We made this important investment to close the gap between what is happening in other very similar markets, and also for local companies to take full advantage of digital advertising to increase their business as their neighboring countries already do,” Rinaldi said.