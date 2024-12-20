Type to search

USACE awards $20M to Parsons to build microgrid in Juana Díaz

NIMB Staff December 20, 2024
Soldiers train at the Lt. Col. Hernán Pesquera U.S. Army Reserve Center in Juana Diaz. (Credit: 1st MSC Force Development Section)

The project will be completed over a 610-day period.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has awarded Parsons Corp. a $20 million contract to develop a renewable energy microgrid project at the Lt. Col. Hernán G. Pesquera Army Reserve Center in Juana Díaz, Puerto Rico.

Parsons will deliver infrastructure designed to enhance energy reliability, resilience and sustainability at the military facility. This includes the installation of security measures, generators, photovoltaic cells, a battery energy storage system, microgrid controllers, and all necessary cabling to create an efficient and robust microgrid system.

“Energy is a vital component of critical infrastructure protection, and Parsons’ leading energy solutions combined with our other technology offerings enable us to deliver end-to-end capabilities to secure facilities and bases,” said Jon Moretta, president of engineered systems at Parsons.

“By leveraging our comprehensive solutions and experience delivering large-scale energy projects, we’re proud to advance the power stability and energy efficiency goals of the Army Reserve in Puerto Rico and the Army’s broader energy objectives,” he added.

This contract expands Parsons’ ongoing work in Puerto Rico’s infrastructure. In November 2023, the company was included in a multiple-award indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract for the Puerto Rico Power System Stabilization Project. 

The $5 billion ceiling value contract by the USACE Savannah District aims to provide temporary power generation to stabilize Puerto Rico’s power grid, aiding the island’s recovery from natural disasters.

