Type to search

In-Brief

USDA grants $190K to boost rural communities in Puerto Rico

Contributor November 25, 2021
The Center for Habitat Reconstruction Inc. is receiving a $89,661 Rural Community Development Initiative Grant to provide technical assistance to three rural communities in the towns of Aguas Buenas, Cidra, and Gurabo.

The US Department of Agriculture has allocated $189,661 through several of its programs to improve equitable access to jobs, business opportunities, education, housing, and health care for people who live and work in rural areas in Puerto Rico.

Initiatives in the towns of Aguas Buenas, Barceloneta, Cidra and Vega Baja are benefiting from these investments, said Luis R. García, acting state director for USDA Rural Development in Puerto Rico.

The Center for Habitat Reconstruction Inc. is receiving a $89,661 Rural Community Development Initiative Grant to provide technical assistance to three rural communities in the towns of Aguas Buenas, Cidra, and Gurabo.

“They will carry out collaboration planning activities, local government capacity building and promote implementation strategy with aims to transform abandoned properties into assets for recovering community redevelopment and long-term resilience,” he said.

Meanwhile, the municipality of Barceloneta is receiving a $50,000 Housing Preservation Grant to help five low- and very-low-income people make health and safety repairs to their homes.

Finally, the municipality of Vega Baja is also receiving a $50,000 Housing Preservation Grant to repair six rural properties to very low- and low-income families. This award will help families that do not have the resources to improve their own properties, the agency said.

In total, the USDA is investing $86 million in improvement initiatives in rural areas. The funding will help more than 425,000 people in 46 states, Puerto Rico, and the Western Pacific.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

WCK opens new round of grants for food production projects in Puerto Rico
Contributor November 5, 2021
University of Puerto Rico gets $750K to open research facility
Contributor October 19, 2021
US DOT assigns $1.2M to 2 local co.’s to protect aviation industry jobs
Contributor September 14, 2021
EDB grants $1.4M to businesses in Bayamón affected by Hurricanes Irma and María
Contributor September 1, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

WCK opens new round of grants for food production projects in Puerto Rico
University of Puerto Rico gets $750K to open research facility
US DOT assigns $1.2M to 2 local co.’s to protect aviation industry jobs
EDB grants $1.4M to businesses in Bayamón affected by Hurricanes Irma and María
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.