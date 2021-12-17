Type to search

Featured Government

USDA grants Puerto Rico $38.5M to improve critical rural infrastructure

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio December 17, 2021
The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority is getting $20.9 million to move forward with projects.

The US Department of Agriculture granted $38.5 million to nine projects in Puerto Rico, which will improve critical rural infrastructure, the agency announced.

Through this funding, the US government hopes to help expand access to high-speed internet, clean water and reliable electricity in people’s homes and businesses across rural areas, it said in a statement.

“The investments we’re announcing today will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The money granted corresponds to the following projects in Puerto Rico:

  • The Municipality of Lajas was awarded $17.3 million for landfill work, consisting of closing two cells and the construction of three new cells. The debris associated with Hurracaine María in 2017 nearly filled the landfill and damaged the cells. This investment will extend the life of the landfill, that services the municipalities Guánica, Lajas, Sabana Grande and San Germán, the agency said.
  • Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Aqueduct (PRASA) was awarded $6.4 million for one project and $14.5 million for a second project for a total investment of $20.9 million. The funds will be used to repair/build waste and water plants, and repair/replace damage pump stations, wells and properties damaged by Hurricane María.
  • Comunidad Asomante in the municipality of Las Piedras ($181,000).
  • Corporación de Servicios de Acueductos Anones Maya (COSAAM) in the municipality of Naranjito ($21,000).
  • Asociación de Residentes y Acueductos Barrio Real of the municipality of Patillas ($25,000).
  • Barrio Quemados 1 Sector Ortiz Inc., of the municipality of San Lorenzo ($25,000).
  • Comunidad Las Cruces Incorporado of the municipality of Naranjito ($24,000).
  • Aqueductos Garzas Juncos Inc., of the municipality of Adjuntas ($20,000).

The USDA is investing $5.2 billion in 359 projects under seven of its institutional programs designed to help people in rural areas access high-speed internet, clean water, and dependable electric power.

Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
Author Details
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico. She graduated from Colegio Nuestra Señora de la Providencia and is currently a sophomore at Sacred Heart University. Majoring in Journalism and adding a minor in accounting and foreign languages, she aspires to study law after obtaining her bachelor’s degree.
yaponte@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

PRiMEX: 70% of Puerto Rico’s manufacturing buildings show structural damage
Yamilet Aponte-Claudio December 17, 2021
Snabb partners with Health Gorilla to establish nat’l lab network in Chile
Contributor December 17, 2021
Realty ONE Group to open offices in Puerto Rico
Contributor December 17, 2021
PRHTA awards best of Puerto Rico’s tourism
Contributor December 17, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DOLLARS & SENSE PODCAST
QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“By joining AT&T Mobility of Puerto Rico with Liberty Puerto Rico, we can offer more benefits, more services, and more convenience to our customers.

 

— Naji Khoury, CEO of Liberty Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

PRiMEX: 70% of Puerto Rico’s manufacturing buildings show structural damage
Snabb partners with Health Gorilla to establish nat’l lab network in Chile
Realty ONE Group to open offices in Puerto Rico
PRHTA awards best of Puerto Rico’s tourism
More about NIMB

We are:
©2021 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.