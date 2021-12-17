USDA grants Puerto Rico $38.5M to improve critical rural infrastructure

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority is getting $20.9 million to move forward with projects.

The US Department of Agriculture granted $38.5 million to nine projects in Puerto Rico, which will improve critical rural infrastructure, the agency announced.

Through this funding, the US government hopes to help expand access to high-speed internet, clean water and reliable electricity in people’s homes and businesses across rural areas, it said in a statement.

“The investments we’re announcing today will drive the creation of good-paying union jobs and grow the economy sustainably and equitably so that everyone gets ahead for decades to come,” said USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack.

The money granted corresponds to the following projects in Puerto Rico:

The Municipality of Lajas was awarded $17.3 million for landfill work, consisting of closing two cells and the construction of three new cells. The debris associated with Hurracaine María in 2017 nearly filled the landfill and damaged the cells. This investment will extend the life of the landfill, that services the municipalities Guánica, Lajas, Sabana Grande and San Germán, the agency said.

Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Aqueduct (PRASA) was awarded $6.4 million for one project and $14.5 million for a second project for a total investment of $20.9 million. The funds will be used to repair/build waste and water plants, and repair/replace damage pump stations, wells and properties damaged by Hurricane María.

Comunidad Asomante in the municipality of Las Piedras ($181,000).

Corporación de Servicios de Acueductos Anones Maya (COSAAM) in the municipality of Naranjito ($21,000).

Asociación de Residentes y Acueductos Barrio Real of the municipality of Patillas ($25,000).

Barrio Quemados 1 Sector Ortiz Inc., of the municipality of San Lorenzo ($25,000).

Comunidad Las Cruces Incorporado of the municipality of Naranjito ($24,000).

Aqueductos Garzas Juncos Inc., of the municipality of Adjuntas ($20,000).

The USDA is investing $5.2 billion in 359 projects under seven of its institutional programs designed to help people in rural areas access high-speed internet, clean water, and dependable electric power.