USDA-NRCS opens call for ’21 environmental quality incentives program

September 29, 20200256
Utuado field office staff help deliver shade trees to coffee farmers under the Shade Coffee Initiative.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Caribbean announced the first sign-up period for Fiscal 2021 Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) funding to address farmers’ natural resource concerns.

EQIP is a voluntary conservation program that provides financial and technical assistance to farmers and ranchers to help install and implement conservation practices on eligible agricultural land, said USDA-NRCS Area Director Luis Cruz-Arroyo

Through EQIP, NRCS helps farmers in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands improve agricultural production and environmental quality, he said.

EQIP applications are accepted year-round, however, NRCS sets application “cut-off” or submission deadlines to evaluate, rank and approve eligible applications.

The following are the cut-off dates for fiscal year 2021:

  • EQIP Period 1 cut-off date: Oct. 30, 2020
  • EQIP FY 2021 Evaluation and Ranking deadline: Feb. 26, 2021
  • EQIP FY 2021 Obligation deadline: June 11, 2021

