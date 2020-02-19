USDA opens call for applications to support rural transportation systems

February 19, 2020 203

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is accepting applications for grants to improve rural transportation systems.

The funding is available under the Rural Business Development Grants program for intermediaries seeking to provide rural communities with training and technical assistance to improve transportation services and facilities.

USDA does not provide funding directly to individuals under this program.

USDA Rural Development State Director for Puerto Rico Josué Rivera said this grant cycle “is very important for the island especially after Hurricane Maria and the recent and ongoing earthquakes.”

Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping Pueto Rico’s rural communities “build robust and sustainable economies through strategies investments in infrastructure, partnerships and innovations.”

Key strategies include:

Achieving e-connectivity for rural America;

Developing the rural economy;

Harnessing technological innovation;

Supporting a rural workforce; and,

Improving quality of life.

Applications must be submitted to the applicant’s nearest USDA office by May 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. local time.

The USDA encourages applications for projects located in rural Opportunity Zones. About 80 percent of Puerto Rico has been qualified as an Opportunity Zone by the U.S. Department of Treasury.

