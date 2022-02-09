USDA opens grant cycle for improvement projects in rural communities

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Funds may be used to improve housing and community facilities, and to implement community and economic development projects in rural areas.

The US Department of Agriculture announced it is accepting applications for grants that will advance equity in rural communities through improvements in housing, community facilities, and community and economic development.

USDA is making the grants available under the Rural Community Development Initiative program. Qualified intermediaries may use the funds to improve housing and community facilities, and to implement community and economic development projects in rural areas.

USDA is offering priority points to projects that advance key priorities under the Biden-Harris Administration to help communities recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, advance equity and combat climate change. These extra points will increase the likelihood of funding for projects seeking to address these critical challenges in rural America.

Luis R. Garcia, Acting State Director for USDA Rural Development Puerto Rico, said eligible applicants include public entities, nonprofit organizations and qualified for-profit organizations.

Grants may be used to train sub-grantees to conduct educational training on homeownership or minority-owned business entrepreneurship. The grants also may be used to provide technical assistance to sub-grantees on the following:

strategic plan development;

accessing alternative funding sources; and,

training and resources for board operations, management, financial systems and information technology.

Awardees must contribute matching funds equal to the amount of the grant, the agency confirmed.

Electronic applications will be accepted via Grants.gov and must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. Eastern time on April 19, 2022.

The deadline for paper applications is 4 p.m. local time, April 25, 2022.