Discover Puerto Rico publishes guides for travelers on Apple Maps

Apple users will see a guide for exploring some of the best beaches in Puerto Rico, such as Flamenco in Culebra.(Credit: Discover Puerto Rico)

Discover Puerto Rico announced it now offers curated guides in Apple Maps, giving tourists suggested journeys throughout the island.

Recommended by a selection of trusted resources, Guides make it easy to discover things to see and do in cities. They are automatically updated when new places are added, so Apple users always have the latest recommendations.

Discover Puerto Rico is starting with three guides with more to come in the future. To begin, Apple users will see a guide for exploring some of the best beaches in Puerto Rico, such as Flamenco in Culebra, Crash Boat in Aguadilla, Combate in Cabo Rojo, Isla Verde in Carolina, and Sun Bay in Vieques, among others.

They can also explore some of the most charming places in the western region of Puerto Rico, including beaches, the lighthouse of Los Morrillos in Cabo Rojo, the Bosque Seco of Guánica, and La Parguera in Lajas.

A third guide honors the 500 years of Old San Juan and invites users to tour the colonial city. Highlights include the Puerta de San Juan, Paseo La Princesa, Castillo San Felipe del Morro, the Casa Blanca Museum, and the San José Church, among other historic structures.

“This expands Discover Puerto Rico’s ability to reach travelers on the platforms they use to plan and choose experiences for their trips. With this initiative, we will reach millions of users through Apple Maps, exposing visitors to a wider variety of tourism products on the Island,” said Leah Chandler, chief marketing officer of Discover Puerto Rico.

The Discover Puerto Rico Guides come as a result of tourism marketing firm Miles Partnership’s work with Apple Maps and makes Puerto Rico’s Destination Marketing Organization the first in the Caribbean to offer curated guides in Apple Maps.

Miles Partnership is among a group of publishers for Guides and assists DMOs in contributing content to the Apple Maps under their destination brand, the organization said.