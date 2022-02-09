MADMi encourages support of local products, designs this Valentine’s Day

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.,

After last year’s successful run, the Miramar Museum of Art and Design (MADMi), together with Modo Consciente, a women’s collective that brings together local brands, will carry out the “I Love Local Pop-Up Shop” on Feb. 12 at the museum facilities.

“As an institution that constantly seeks inspiration through art and design, we are committed to promoting the local creative industry. Supporting local brands should be a priority for us as a country. For this reason, we continue to support this group of women who not only design, but also produce their merchandise on the island, thus promoting the creation of jobs and the economic development of Puerto Rico,” said Nicole Pietri, executive director of MADMi.

Modo Consciente is a collective that brings together 12 successful women seeking to diversify the local creative industries by promoting products from Puerto Rican brands.

“For several years, our group has been supporting local brands that work every day representing the best of local design. Having the support of MADMi, as a platform to present and promote these brands, gives us the opportunity to reach a diverse audience and elevate the brands that make up our collective,” said Karla López from Modo Consciente.

During the event, people will be able to purchase merchandise designed in Puerto Rico, including children’s, women’s and men’s clothing, shoes, jewelry, swimwear, and personal care items, all from local brands such as: Aida, Concalma, Esther, Luca, Isleñas, Marimú, Materia Madura, Muns, Sally Torres Vega, Sauca Botanicals, Vigo, and Yayi.

In addition, the collective has expanded its support to gastronomic brands like Mucho Gusto, Pie Lab and Horno Salvaje, that will also be participating in the pop-up shop.

“We have been collaborating with Modo Consciente for more than two years creating a great synergy, since we both have a common mission, to elevate local design and give these businesswomen a space to promote themselves. Once again, they have that space at MADMi. We encourage everyone to support the local scene this Valentines while acquiring that unique gift for your loved ones,” said Marilú Purcell, chief curator of MADMi.

The free event will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., observing all hygiene and social distancing measures established by health organizations.