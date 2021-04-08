Type to search

In-Brief

USDA opens grants cycle to fund rural transportation system upgrades

Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 8, 2021
Share
Applicants are encouraged to consider projects that provide measurable results in helping rural communities build robust and sustainable economies through strategic investments in infrastructure, partnerships, and innovation, the USDA said.

The US Department of Agriculture announced the availability of grants to improve rural transportation systems under the Rural Business Development Grant program.

Eligible applicants are organizations seeking to provide rural communities with training and technical assistance to improve transportation services and facilities. USDA does not provide funding directly to individuals under this program.

News is my Business learned that the agency has never received local applications, where the funding could potentially be used to improve transportation between Puerto Rico, Vieques and Culebra. The money could be used to address the beleaguered ferry system or draft a “serious plan to build a bridge connecting the islands,” a source told this media outlet.

Another potential candidate for this funding is the town of Loíza, which could build roads in non-floodable areas or develop breakwaters through Piñones so when the tide rises, the area is not isolated. Remote towns like Maricao and Las Marías could expand their roads so when a strong wind comes, downed trees do not block them, the source explained.

Luis R. García, acting state director for Puerto Rico said applicants are encouraged to consider projects that will promote equity and economic opportunity in rural areas, specifically those that advance key priorities: Containing the COVID-19 pandemic; ensuring racial equity; rebuilding the rural economy; and addressing the climate crisis.

Applications will be scored, reviewed, and selected on a competitive basis. Applications must be submitted to the applicant’s nearest USDA office by June 30, 2021 at 4:30 p.m.

Author Details
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez
Author Details
Business reporter with 27 years of experience writing for weekly and daily newspapers, as well as trade publications in Puerto Rico. My list of former employers includes Caribbean Business, The San Juan Star, and the Puerto Rico Daily Sun, among others. My areas of expertise include telecommunications, technology, retail, agriculture, tourism, banking and most other areas of the economy.
mkantrow@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

USDA to distribute $35M in grants to support COVID-19 relief efforts
Contributor March 16, 2021
USDA-NRCS opens ’21 Caribbean Area Partners for Conservation funding call
Contributor March 8, 2021
USDA extends evictions, foreclosure moratorium to June 30, 2021
Contributor February 17, 2021
Caribbean Produce Exchange delivers 2.7M food boxes in Puerto Rico during pandemic
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez December 30, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

USDA to distribute $35M in grants to support COVID-19 relief efforts
USDA-NRCS opens ’21 Caribbean Area Partners for Conservation funding call
USDA extends evictions, foreclosure moratorium to June 30, 2021
Caribbean Produce Exchange delivers 2.7M food boxes in Puerto Rico during pandemic
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.