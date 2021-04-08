Type to search

In-Brief

TSA back to screening travelers at Mercedita and Rafael Hernandez Int’l airports

Contributor April 8, 2021
Share
The TSA staff at the Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla is back to screening passengers at the facility that was closed for more than a year.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is back to screening passengers across Puerto Rico again at the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce and the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla.

Both airports reopened for business on April 1 after being closed for more than a year.

Although while not at the airport, the TSA’s screening workforce took on new roles in the US Small Business Administration, the TSA Field Intelligence and Integration Division and the TSA Alarm Resolution Capabilities Management team.

Other members moved on to support the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport hub until the reopening of their designated airports, the agency confirmed.

As part of its return and the expected surge in travelers across Puerto Rico, the TSA installed acrylic barriers and technology to reduce or eliminate physical contact between passengers and TSA staff in San Juan, Aguadilla and Ponce.

“We’re focused on the health and safety of our workforce and the traveling public,” said Mariely Loperena-Moure, the TSA’s newly appointed Federal Security Director for Puerto Rico. “The TSA is honored to be screening all travelers out of Ponce and Aguadilla once again.”

Face masks for both employees and passengers are required throughout all domestic transportation modes, including airport security screening checkpoints and throughout the airport. Those who refuse to wear a mask face fines from the TSA and from the Federal Aviation Authority if the infraction occurs while flying, the agency stated.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Ponce, Aguadilla regional airports pass FAA inspections
Contributor March 24, 2021
Mercedita Int’l Airport in Ponce unveils $866K expansion
Kiara Visbal-González February 12, 2021
Ponce, Aguadilla airports get accredited for health, safety protocols
Contributor December 1, 2020
Puerto Rico Ports Authority joins Airports Council International
Contributor October 22, 2020

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Ponce, Aguadilla regional airports pass FAA inspections
Mercedita Int’l Airport in Ponce unveils $866K expansion
Ponce, Aguadilla airports get accredited for health, safety protocols
Puerto Rico Ports Authority joins Airports Council International
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.