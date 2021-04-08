TSA back to screening travelers at Mercedita and Rafael Hernandez Int’l airports

The TSA staff at the Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla is back to screening passengers at the facility that was closed for more than a year.

<a href="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=clk&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" target="_blank"><img style="border:0;max-width:100%;height:auto;" src="https://g.adspeed.net/ad.php?do=img&aid=605954&oid=26020&wd=300&ht=250&pair=as" alt="i" width="300" height="250"/></a>

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is back to screening passengers across Puerto Rico again at the Mercedita International Airport in Ponce and the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla.

Both airports reopened for business on April 1 after being closed for more than a year.

Although while not at the airport, the TSA’s screening workforce took on new roles in the US Small Business Administration, the TSA Field Intelligence and Integration Division and the TSA Alarm Resolution Capabilities Management team.

Other members moved on to support the Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport hub until the reopening of their designated airports, the agency confirmed.

As part of its return and the expected surge in travelers across Puerto Rico, the TSA installed acrylic barriers and technology to reduce or eliminate physical contact between passengers and TSA staff in San Juan, Aguadilla and Ponce.

“We’re focused on the health and safety of our workforce and the traveling public,” said Mariely Loperena-Moure, the TSA’s newly appointed Federal Security Director for Puerto Rico. “The TSA is honored to be screening all travelers out of Ponce and Aguadilla once again.”

Face masks for both employees and passengers are required throughout all domestic transportation modes, including airport security screening checkpoints and throughout the airport. Those who refuse to wear a mask face fines from the TSA and from the Federal Aviation Authority if the infraction occurs while flying, the agency stated.

Author Details Author Details Contributor Author Details





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.