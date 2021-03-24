Type to search

In-Brief

Ponce, Aguadilla regional airports pass FAA inspections

Contributor March 24, 2021
Share
The Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla and Mercedita in Ponce got their FAA certifications.

The Mercedita international Airport in Ponce and the Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla received their respective Letters of Compliance after passing the Federal Aviation Administration’s annual inspection Puerto Rico Ports Authority Executive Director Joel A. Pizá-Batiz confirmed.

As part of the evaluation, the FAA inspected each facility individually earlier this month, including all systems, processes and procedures at both international airports, both during the day and night, to comply with the federal agency’s 14 C.F.R. Part 139, or the “Certificate of Compliance to be able to operate as passenger airports.

The FAA’s Operational Compliance Certificates serve primarily to guarantee safety in air transportation, both for passengers and staff who works there, Pizá-Batiz said.

To land these certifications, each airport facility has to comply with strict operational and security standards, he said.

The inspection process, carried out over a two-day period at each facility, included interviews with management personnel, administrative inspection of the files and the Certification Manual, inspection of the movement areas within each airport, inspection of the condition of the pavement and markings, vehicle operation, lighting, wind and traffic indicators, inspection of rescue and fire control operations, inspection of fuel storage facilities, and inspection of night operations, among others.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

Puerto Rico airports get $8.5M Coronavirus Response grant from FAA
Contributor February 19, 2021
Federal Aviation Administration assigns $14.5M to 3 Puerto Rico airports
Contributor September 2, 2020
FAA assigns $43M in CARES Act grants to 10 Puerto Rico airports
Michelle Kantrow-Vázquez April 15, 2020
U.S. Transportation OKs $13.7M in infrastructure grants to P.R. airports
Contributor September 24, 2019

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

Puerto Rico airports get $8.5M Coronavirus Response grant from FAA
Federal Aviation Administration assigns $14.5M to 3 Puerto Rico airports
FAA assigns $43M in CARES Act grants to 10 Puerto Rico airports
U.S. Transportation OKs $13.7M in infrastructure grants to P.R. airports
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.