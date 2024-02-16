Type to search

FAA assigns another $8.6M for improvements at Puerto Rico airports

Contributor February 16, 2024
The Rafael Hernández International Airport in Aguadilla will receive $3.6 million for improvements.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced a total of $8.6 million in funding for two Puerto Rican airports: Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) and Rafael Hernández Airport in Aguadilla.

Muñoz Marín Airport will receive $5 million to partially fund the design and construction of a 2 megawatt photovoltaic array structure to provide sustainable and resilient power to Terminal A.

Aguadilla’s airport has been allocated a $3.6 million grant to help construct a new departure hall in the terminal building, which will include four new gates, the agency said.

The FAA has allocated $970 million to 114 airports across 44 states and three territories. 

“Today’s funding helps meet the growing demand for air travel and launches projects that will improve passenger experience, accessibility and sustainability while creating good-paying jobs. Investments enhancing the passenger experience include new baggage systems, larger security checkpoints, increasing gate capacity, and modernizing aging infrastructure throughout terminals and ground transportation. 

“These investments further increase terminal sustainability and improve accessibility for individuals with disabilities. Nine grants will address the needs of aging air traffic control towers,” stated the U.S. Department of Transportation.

“Today’s funding not only helps modernize airports to meet the needs of travelers today and for years to come but also creates good-paying job opportunities in communities both large and small,” said Shannetta R. Griffin, FAA associate administrator for airports.

These grants are in addition to nearly $2 billion for airport terminals previously announced over the past two years, with most projects already underway.

