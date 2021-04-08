Institute of Statistics renews agreement with State Data Center program

Alberto Velázquez-Estrada

The Puerto Rico Institute of Statistics announced the renewal of its agreement with the US Census Bureau’s State Data Center program through 2026, which will allow the local agency to continue distributing statistical reports and publications by the federal entity.

Those reports include the Puerto Rico Community Survey, official statistics on the decennial population and housing censuses of Puerto Rico, publications on the economic census, and a survey of business establishments.

As part of the initial agreement, the Institute created the census data page for Puerto Rico, a tool that “”has been successful in the dissemination of data, providing access and information to the US Census Office’s data publications, products, training and materials related to Puerto Rico and its municipalities,” said Alberto L. Velázquez-Estrada, the Institute’s statistical projects manager.

The renewal of the agreement will continue to facilitate access to census data that help decision-making in Puerto Rico’s economic development, social and economic planning, he said.

The State Data Center program comprises 15 entities in Puerto Rico, including the Institute and the campuses of the University of Puerto Rico, the Ana G. Méndez University System, the Pontifical Catholic University, and Sacred Heart University.

