USDA Rural Development announces $1.3M allocation in Puerto Rico

Local and federal government officials participated in the “Empowering and Building Stronger Rural Communities in Puerto Rico” event.

The funding will support underserved communities through technical assistance and development initiatives.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development recently held an event, “Empowering and Building Stronger Rural Communities in Puerto Rico,” during which it announced a new funding round of about $1.3 million to support underserved areas on the island.

The investment includes $1 million for the Rural Partner Network (RPN) through Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI) projects, with the remaining amount allocated to several nonprofits involved in community efforts.

The breakdown of the awards is as follows:

The Center for Habitat Reconstruction — $250,000 to support the municipalities of Adjuntas, Guánica and Utuado, impacting the Southwest and Central Mountain Region Community Networks. The center will provide technical assistance on nuisance abatement and landbank development, focusing on affordable housing programs and addressing unoccupied properties.

Foundation for Puerto Rico — $250,000 to support five nonprofit organizations and municipalities within the Eastern Region Community Network, specifically in Fajardo, Naguabo and El Yunque National Rainforest. The project focuses on developing a visitor economy, outdoor recreation, increasing mobility options, environmental stewardship and building climate resilience.

Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS) — $250,000 to support the Municipality of Ceiba and three Ceiba-based nonprofit organizations within the Eastern Region Community Network. IBTS will provide guidance on planning, economic development, disaster relief, sustainable initiatives and governance.

Protectores de Cuencas — $250,000 to support the Municipality of Guánica and six other nonprofit organizations in the Southwestern Community Network. Protectores de Cuencas will provide technical assistance on tourism and sustainable economic development, as well as capacity building for organizations in Guánica, Maricao and Mayagüez.

Pathstone Enterprise Center — $144,068 for technical assistance and training focused on financing, marketing and business plans for 100 entrepreneurs.

Vitrina Solidaria — $93,658 to provide workshops and coaching sessions for entrepreneurs and small businesses in Luquillo, Fajardo and Ceiba.

Latino Economic Development Corp. — $33,974 for technical assistance to small businesses in Maricao, Guánica, Adjuntas, Lajas, Jayuya and Comerío.

Fundación Bucarabón — $31,200 to purchase a transportation van for providing services and meal delivery to the rural community of Utuado.

“This event illustrates the Rural Partnership Network’s (RPN) community engagement efforts to connect, complement and amplify the federal funding available in underserved rural areas, and the progress made by the Biden-Harris administration,” said Maximiliano J. Trujillo-Ortega, USDA’s Rural Development state director for Puerto Rico.

He highlighted the collaborative efforts and investments made by USDA agencies, along with other federal agencies — including the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and the U.S. Department of Transportation — and nongovernment organizations in Puerto Rico’s rural areas.