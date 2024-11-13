USDA Rural meets with grant awardees splitting $1M in funding

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

USDA Rural Development State Director Maximiliano Trujillo (center) heads the meeting.

USDA Rural Development State Director, Maximiliano Trujillo, recently held the first meeting of the Rural Communities Development Innovation (RCDI) Program grantees, which received $250,000 each in grant funding.

The recipients — Foundation for Puerto Rico, Centro para la Reconstrucción del Habitat (CRH), Institute for Building Technology and Safety (IBTS), and Protectores de Cuencas — will use the funds to address critical needs within Puerto Rico’s Rural Partners Network (RPN) communities and enhance community resilience, the agency stated.

USDA Rural Development, through the RPN initiative, “remains committed to fostering partnerships and supporting sustainable economic growth of Puerto Rico’s rural communities,” Trujillo said.

Trujillo explained that the RCDI grant does not require matching funds or operates on a reimbursement model. This approach ensures that organizations can focus resources on the immediate needs of the communities they serve, without facing financial barriers to access, he said.

“This grant model demonstrates our commitment to making federal resources more accessible to Puerto Rican organizations, so they can better serve the needs of our communities within the RPN footprint,” he added.

The RCDI Program grant was created to support the technical assistance and capacity building of nonprofit organizations, community-based organizations, and municipalities that form part of the Rural Partners Network (RPN) footprint.

The RPN is a federal whole-of-government initiative that enhances access to federal resources and support for rural communities, bringing sustainable solutions to historically underserved areas.

The award recipients will use their $250,000 allocations as follows: