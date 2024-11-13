Empresarios por Puerto Rico unveils 9th edition of ‘Orange Wednesday’

The “Orange Wednesday” event is expected to see participation from more than 1,000 Puerto Rico businesses.

The campaign promotes the message that money spent in Puerto Rico businesses is reinvested on the island, creating jobs and strengthening the local economy.

Empresarios por Puerto Rico, a coalition that promotes local shopping, has announced the ninth annual “Orange Wednesday” event to be held on Nov. 27, under the slogan “Cómprale al de Aquí” (“Buy Local”).

“Local retail continues to be the backbone of our economy, representing 96% of businesses on the island and providing 83% of jobs in Puerto Rico,” said Empresarios por Puerto Rico President Elliot Pacheco-Beauchamp at a news conference held at the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish).

“At a time when we face great challenges, supporting our local entrepreneurs is not just an option, it is a shared responsibility that strengthens our resilience as a people,” he added.

The event, marking the start of the holiday season, is supported by sponsors including Carro Coop, Supermercados Selectos, Coopharma, Famcoop, Oscar Cash and Carry, the DDEC, Puerto Rico Economic Development Bank, the Puerto Rico Lottery Bureau, Coop Rincón, Credicentro-Coop, and Caguas Coop.

Pacheco-Beauchamp emphasized the economic benefits of buying local, noting that local purchases keep nearly four times more money within the island’s economy, encourage job creation and reduce dependency on imports.

DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre highlighted that “local businesses represent almost 83% of the workforce. Sustainable economic development must be based and focused on the development and growth of local industry. We urge you to support them during ‘Orange Wednesday,’ as well as throughout the year. This sector continues to grow steadily and the DDEC will continue to support it, as a vital sector for our economy.”

More than 1,000 local businesses, including 39 Supermercados Selectos, 50 FamCoop locations and more than 550 Coopharma pharmacies, are expected to participate in the event.

The Puerto Rico Lottery Bureau has issued a special ticket featuring the “Buy Local” theme, and the Capitol building will be illuminated with the campaign’s colors. Additionally, Cooperativa de Seguros Múltiples, through Carro Coop, in partnership with Credicentro Coop, Coop Rincón and Caguas Coop, will offer special auto financing deals.

Empresarios por Puerto Rico cited studies by Estudios Técnicos show the significant impact of local businesses: For each $1 million in sales, 5.9 jobs are created locally, compared to 1.7 jobs from purchases made in stores based abroad.