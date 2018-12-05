Oriental brings back ‘Plaza Urbana’ to support local entrepreneurs

December 5, 2018 135

For the fifth consecutive year, Oriental will celebrate its “Plaza Urbana Oriental” on Dec. 7, at the Oriental Center in Hato Rey, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., where it will host food trucks, artisans and live music.

“This year we are here again to support local entrepreneurs with an event that allows them to present their offers and products in a good atmosphere,” said Idalis Montalvo, vice president of marketing and public relations at Oriental.

“At Oriental we’re committed to supporting the local entrepreneurs and their growth. This event is an excellent opportunity to present their products and that our guests do their Christmas shopping,” she said.

“What better than items created by the hands of local artisans and local products by Puerto Rican farmers; in turn, attendees can enjoy good food prepared by local chefs,” she added.

This year, music will be provided by Sin Pausa, starting at 5:30 p.m. In addition, there will be a DJ, “pleneros,” and Santa Claus, the bank said.