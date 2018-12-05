MCS promoting social change through volunteer work

December 5, 2018 134

With more than 12,500 hours of volunteer work done through its “MCS Contigo” volunteer program, MCS is marking International Volunteer Day, celebrated every year on Dec. 5, as established by the United Nations in 1985, the company announced.

In just over a year, more than 1,700 volunteer participations by MCS employees have contributed to hundreds of educational, recreational, cleaning, painting and decorating activities, among other work, at more than 50 institutions throughout the island.

This has included schools, child care centers, training and rehabilitation centers, and nursing homes in more than 60 towns.

The “MCS Contigo” program was created in 2017 in response to the national emergency that arose after the passing of Hurricanes Irma and María through Puerto Rico.

“In recent years, the crisis that had already prevailed before Hurricanes Irma and María already had a severe impact on the island’s nonprofit entities in conducting their community work,” said Vivian Figueroa, Project Manager of “MCS Contigo.”

“Given this scenario, MCS took immediate action at the time to support these entities with food supplies, drinking water, clothing, electric generators and other necessities to ease the emergency,” she said.

MCS continues to dedicate hours to volunteer work, “so that society is not deprived of the breath of hope these entities offer so selflessly to those who most need it.” Figueroa said.

The volunteer work of the MCS employees has contributed to combating school dropout rates through hours dedicated to tutoring and helping young people become responsible and professional adults, she added.

“These volunteer hours have also contributed to improving the quality of life for the elderly or those with disabilities, through work dedicated to cleaning, beautifying and decorating institutions dedicated to caring for these people. And these are just a few examples of the many ways in which we have contributed to our society through our volunteer program,” said Figueroa.

Entities that have benefitted from the “MCS Contigo” volunteer program have included Centro de Bendición, Centro Inés, Iniciativa Comunitaria, La Fondita de Jesús, Hogar Escuela Sor María Rafaela, Niños Nueva Esperanza, Boys and Girls Clubs of Puerto Rico, Caras las Américas and the Puerto Rico Psycho-pedagogical Institute, among many others.