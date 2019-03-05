USDA, SBA announce P.R. Rural Lending Investment Summit, Mar. 7-8

March 5, 2019 292

The National Rural Lenders’ Roundtable (NRLR), the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the 2019 Puerto Rico Rural Lending Investment Summit that will be held Mar. 7-8 at the Condado Plaza Hilton Hotel.

The summit will join lenders and stakeholders in the USDA and SBA guaranteed-lending community with local and federal officials in a concerted effort to provide Puerto Rico’s rural communities with access to capital and bolster Puerto Rico’s economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane María.

“We look forward to continuing to partner with the USDA and SBA to provide access to capital to Puerto Rico,” said Thomas Kimsey, 2018 president of the National Rural Lenders’ Roundtable. “The summit is a great opportunity for our lending partners to meet with local stakeholders.”

The summit will provide information on the USDA Business & Industry Guaranteed Loan Program, Energy Programs, Water & Environmental Program, Community Facilities Loan Program and SBA Loan Programs. National leadership from USDA Rural Development and SBA, lenders, and key stakeholders will be present.

“Together, we will discuss recovery funds for Puerto Rico, Access to Capital, Opportunity Zones, the Secondary Market, the 2018 Farm Bill and OneRD,” he said.

USDA Rural Development State Director Josué Rivera said the summit presents an opportunity for lenders, investors, and entrepreneurs to join forces and promote the launch of new businesses and the creation of new jobs that will drive economic development for Puerto Rico’s rural communities.

“This a critical juncture to make history and advance Puerto Rico’s recovery and reconstruction efforts after the destruction caused by hurricanes Irma and María. We invite you to be part of this great opportunity to rebuild a better Puerto Rico,” he said.