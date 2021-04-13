USDA seeks applications for distance learning, telemedicine grants

USDA is funding Distance Learning and Telemedicine projects. (Credit: Jae Young Ju | Dreamstime.com).

The US Department of Agriculture has opened a new round of applications for Distance Learning and Telemedicine (DLT) program grants to help provide educational and medical services in rural areas.

The DLT program helps fund distance learning and telemedicine services in rural areas to increase access to education, training and health care resources that are otherwise limited or unavailable. USDA plans to make $44.5 million available in fiscal year 2021.

Of this amount, $10.2 million is intended for projects that provide substance use disorder treatment services in rural areas.

In February 2021, two projects in Puerto Rico — Centros Sor Isolina Ferre and Clínica Las Américas Guaynabo — were awarded $771,333 for Distance Learning and Telemedicine Projects, Luis R. García, USDA Rural Development acting state director, siad.

“We still have funds available we encourage that other entities apply for this program on our island,” he said.

Eligible applicants include most state and local governmental entities, nonprofits, and for-profit businesses.

Applications must be submitted electronically through grants.gov no later than June 4, 2021.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.