Distrito T-Mobile in Miramar to host job fair today

The Coca-Cola Music Hall at Distrito T-Mobile will be the site for the job fair.

Entertainment venue Distrito T-Mobile in the Miramar sector of San Juan will be hosting a job fair today, seeking to fill hundreds of positions across multiple concepts, including restaurants, a concert hall and other attractions.

The job fair will take place today from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., when participants will find stations for the different positions available, where they will be able to fill job applications.

Ensuring compliance with the most recent executive order, those interested should write to careers@distritot-mobile.com to reserve their space and be able to attend the job fair. In addition, they must have their resume and photo identification on hand. Visitor parking will be free in the west lot of the Convention Center with ticket validation at the registration table.

Some of the available places are: chef; sous chef; cooks; runners; dishwashers; bartenders; tour guides; cashiers; security; cleaning; among others. These vacancies are in the Aloft Hotel, USA Parking, Coca-Cola Music Hall, Toro Verde Urban Park / Verbena and the restaurants Barullo Taberna Española, La Central Rumn Barbacoa by Mario Pagán, Lupe Reyes, Dulcinea, Sazón Cocina Criolla and La Burguesía.

“We fully trust Puerto Rican talent and we’re excited to be able to create a world-class local team with which we can provide the best experience to those who visit us,” said Gabriel De Cárdenas, general manager of Distrito T-Mobile.

“We encourage all interested parties to make an appointment to help us shape the future of entertainment by being part of our team,” he said.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.