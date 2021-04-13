DDEC to offer workshop on how to sell products and services to Ft. Buchanan

Workshop participants will get information on the procedures and purchasing requirements of the Reserve and National Guard offices. (Credit: Boarding1now | Dreamstime.com)

The Puerto Rico Federal Contracting Center (FeCC) under the Department of Economic Development and Commerce (DDEC, in Spanish) will host a virtual workshop titled “How to sell products and services to Ft. Buchanan,” the first in a series of Federal Matchmaking 2021 events.

The series is a cycle of business roundtables and workshops that seek to provide greater business opportunities to local companies when interacting with the federal government, DDEC Secretary Manuel Cidre said.

“The main goal of this workshop is to provide information to entrepreneurs so that they can take their businesses to another level,” he said. “Selling products or services to the federal government is an excellent opportunity for these Puerto Rican entrepreneurs to increase their income, and in turn, become suppliers that contribute to the economy, develop good jobs and promote the island’s economic development.”

The event will take place April 28 and will be offered via the Zoom platform. Workshop participants will get information on the procedures and purchasing requirements of the Reserve and National Guard offices.

Among the topics to be discussed are: how to market a company; products and services in greater demand; certifications available for small- and medium-sized businesses; and assistance programs provided by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

As part of this workshop, local entrepreneurs will have an agenda of business appointments with potential clients and federal representatives through which they can identify opportunities to generate business.

The call is open to companies in the sectors of construction, electricity, plumbing, painting, beverages and food, cleaning and maintenance of green areas, pest control and services in general.

Those interested in participating may register by calling 787-787-4747, extension 3181, or through the following link.

As part of the Federal Matchmaking 2021 series of events, workshops will continue to be offered during the year on several topics focused on helping small and medium-sized businesses develop their companies. In total, 35 workshops will be offered through April 2022.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.