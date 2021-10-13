USDA seeks applications to improve solid waste management in rural areas

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The US Department of Agriculture announced it is accepting grant applications to reduce water pollution in rural areas by improving solid waste management.

The applications are being accepted under the Solid Waste Management Grants program, said Luis R. García, USDA Rural Development acting State Director for Puerto Rico.

USDA provides the grants to organizations that offer technical assistance or training to help rural communities manage solid waste sites and eliminate water pollution.

Eligible applicants include public bodies, nonprofit organizations and academic institutions in rural areas and towns with 10,000 or fewer residents. Special consideration may be given to projects serving areas with fewer than 5,500 or 2,500 people, multiple states or lower-income populations.

Funds may be used to:

Evaluate current landfill conditions to identify threats to water resources;

Provide technical assistance or training to enhance the operation and maintenance of active landfills;

Provide technical assistance or training to help communities reduce the amount of solid waste coming into a landfill; and,

Provide technical assistance or training to prepare for the closure and future use of a landfill site.

Projects should be completed in 12 months. Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov by Dec. 31, 2021.