Type to search

Agriculture Featured

USDA to distribute $35M in grants to support COVID-19 relief efforts

Contributor March 16, 2021
Share
Value-Added Producer Grants may be used to develop new products from raw agricultural products or to promote new markets for established products.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced it is making an additional $35 million available this year through the Value-Added Producer Grant Program to support agricultural producers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This funding comes from the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and there are $76 million available in total.

The USDA is extending the application deadline to May 4, 2021 from the original cutoff date of March 22, 2021, said Luis R. García, acting state Director for Puerto Rico.

In October 2020, Puerto Rico received $2.4 million for 11 rural business and agricultural producers, he said.

The agency’s call reduces the matching requirement for applicants seeking the $35 million in COVID-19 relief funding.

Value-Added Producer Grants may be used to develop new products from raw agricultural products or to promote new markets for established products. Veterans, socially disadvantaged groups, beginning farmers and ranchers, operators of small- and medium-sized family farms and ranches, and farmer and rancher cooperatives are given special priority.

Author Details
Contributor
Author Details
This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
Tags:

You Might also Like

WCK opens new round of grants of up to $20K for farmers, fisheries
Contributor February 23, 2021
USDA offers conservation easements to farmers in Puerto Rico/USVI
Contributor February 15, 2021
USDA announces Mar. 26 application cutoff for Conservation Stewardship program
Contributor February 5, 2021
19 food production projects split $400K in financing from World Central Kitchen
Contributor January 18, 2021

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

QUOTE OF THE WEEK

“This funding will help us promote future travel so that we can revive the local travel and tourism industry once it’s safe to travel again.”

— Brad Dean, CEO, Discover Puerto Rico.

Related Stories

WCK opens new round of grants of up to $20K for farmers, fisheries
USDA offers conservation easements to farmers in Puerto Rico/USVI
USDA announces Mar. 26 application cutoff for Conservation Stewardship program
19 food production projects split $400K in financing from World Central Kitchen
More about NIMB

We are:
©2020 News is My Business. All Rights Reserved.