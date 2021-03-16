UPR students sought to move gov’t permitting process forward

From left: Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Cidre and UPR President Jorge Haddock sign the collaborative agreement.

Looking to expedite the government process of evaluating and granting permits to businesses and companies, the Department of Economic Development and Commerce and the University of Puerto Rico signed a collaborative agreement through which students will be recruited to work at the Permits and Management Office.

For the initiative, 180 students will be hired at $15 an hour. In addition to permit inspections and evaluations, university students who meet the hiring requirements will be able to perform tasks as certification and permit technicians, and permit agents specialized in health and safety, among other functions.

Students interested in participating in the internship must go to the UPR’s website for details on the positions available, requirements, location a job application. They can also send an email for more information.

In 2020, the World Bank ranked Puerto Rico in the 65th position on how favorable it is to do business on the island, while the permitting process in Puerto Rico ranked 143rd out of 190 countries evaluated, said Economic Development and Commerce Secretary Manuel Cidre.

He added that “it is urgent to generate a business environment that encourages economic growth for industries such as tourism, the pharmaceutical industry, knowledge services, among others, through simple and agile permitting processes that allow Puerto Rico to compete with markets such as Latin America and other Caribbean destinations.”

The Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico endorsed the collaborative agreement as part of Puerto Rico’s revitalization efforts.

The UPR has a $2.5 million budget to cover the work-study program that will provide students to the Permits and Management Office, school officials said.

The college will issue a call this week to recruit interested students that would likely come from the UPR’s Schools of Engineering, Architecture and Law, as well as a number of Public Relations and Communications students.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.