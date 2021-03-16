PRiMEX announces new executive director

Ramón Vega-Alejandro.

Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension Inc.’s (PRiMEX) Board Chair Felipe Hernández announced the appointment of Ramón Vega-Alejandro as the organization’s new executive director.

For the past eight years, Vega-Alejandro has worked at PRiMEX and has more than 30 years of experience in the manufacturing and management consulting industry.

His experience includes tenures as a project engineer, production and operations manager, and supply chain management at companies such as Upjohn Pharmaceutical, Frito Lay, B&C Bottlers (Coca-Cola), and MOVA.

His skillsets include business improvement and development, teamwork development, process reengineering, and lean manufacturing. He is a speaker and lecturer, as well as a professor of Master’s degree courses in Business Administration at the Ana G. Méndez University, said Hernández.

Vega-Alejandro has a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering Sciences from the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez Campus, a Master’s and PhD in Business Administration and Entrepreneurship from the Ana G. Méndez University.

He is a licensed engineer from the College of Engineers and Surveyors of Puerto Rico (CIAPR, in Spanish), and was president of the CIAPR’s Industrial Engineers Institute.

Author Details

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.





This story was written by our staff based on a press release.