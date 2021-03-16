PRiMEX announces new executive director
Puerto Rico Manufacturing Extension Inc.’s (PRiMEX) Board Chair Felipe Hernández announced the appointment of Ramón Vega-Alejandro as the organization’s new executive director.
For the past eight years, Vega-Alejandro has worked at PRiMEX and has more than 30 years of experience in the manufacturing and management consulting industry.
His experience includes tenures as a project engineer, production and operations manager, and supply chain management at companies such as Upjohn Pharmaceutical, Frito Lay, B&C Bottlers (Coca-Cola), and MOVA.
His skillsets include business improvement and development, teamwork development, process reengineering, and lean manufacturing. He is a speaker and lecturer, as well as a professor of Master’s degree courses in Business Administration at the Ana G. Méndez University, said Hernández.
Vega-Alejandro has a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Engineering Sciences from the University of Puerto Rico Mayagüez Campus, a Master’s and PhD in Business Administration and Entrepreneurship from the Ana G. Méndez University.
He is a licensed engineer from the College of Engineers and Surveyors of Puerto Rico (CIAPR, in Spanish), and was president of the CIAPR’s Industrial Engineers Institute.
