Use of digital food delivery platforms on the rise in P.R.

January 27, 2020 20

When ordering food delivery services, Puerto Ricans are showing a preference for the convenience and flexibility offered by mobile digital platforms, Uber officials said.

Anchored in state-of-the-art technology that is easy to use, these platforms have transformed the prepared food industry, helping to develop the business ecosystem and empowering consumers with more options to match their tastes, said Daniel Monge, operations manager for Uber Eats in Central America and the Caribbean.

“Just over a year since we entered Puerto Rico, we have radically transformed and expanded the way Puerto Ricans consume and enjoy their favorite restaurants,” he said.

“The acceptance of the app among participating restaurants and users is a demonstration of how technology is increasingly integrated into the day-to-day life of contemporary societies,” Monge said.

Uber Eats currently supports more than 600 local and international restaurant chains through the app. Many are establishments that previously did not have delivery service and now they can through the app.

“Technology has been instrumental in the growth of existing restaurants and even the creation of new businesses. In addition, Uber Eats has positively impacted the supplementary finances of the distribution partners, who generate additional income through the app,” Monge said.

Antonio Aguilar, co-owner of Nacho Libre restaurant said its original business model never contemplated delivery service, as it entails other investments and step outside its original concept.

“Uber Eats allows us to enter this segment without having to make major adjustments to our model.

Since we joined the app six months ago we have experienced an increase in sales and expanded our clientele that now includes people who cannot normally reach our restaurants,” Aguilar said.

Uber Eats has been competing head-on with a number of other food delivery apps on the island, including Dame un Bite, Uva, Ron Pon, and the newest player, Door Dash. Last week, another competitor, Spanish food delivery service Glovo, announced it would exit the Puerto Rico market on Feb. 10.

