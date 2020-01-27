Oncology Analytics partners with Humana P.R. to manage cancer treatment

January 27, 2020 20

Humana Health Plans of Puerto Rico recently selected Oncology Analytics to implement a patient-first approach to cancer treatment.

Through this partnership, Humana will ensure that its 44,600 Medicare Advantage, as well as their 74,300 members enrolled in a commercial fully insured Medicare Supplement plan in Puerto Rico “will receive the most effective, safe, and affordable chemotherapy treatment options available.”

“Our provider network and our members are integral to our Puerto Rico market and minimizing disruption while maximizing provider and member satisfaction is very important to us,” said Luis Torres-Olivera, Puerto Rico market president for Humana.

“Oncology Analytics’ approach, which correlates deep oncology expertise, evidence guided data analytics and provider collaboration to expedite case reviews and treatment decisions, will enable Humana Puerto Rico to meet the unique needs of both patients and providers to deliver the highest quality of care and best possible outcomes,” he said.

Oncology Analytics employs technology, data science, analytics, and deep oncology expertise to ensure patients “get the right treatment, at the right time, at the right costs,” it said.

The company’s offerings provide health plans with extensive clinical insight that ensures that anti-cancer therapies are based on science and evidence-based protocols.

“It’s critical that Humana members receive effective and affordable cancer care,” said Bryan Loy, Humana’s corporate medical director of oncology, laboratory, and personalized medicine strategies.

“This expansion with Oncology Analytics is a great example of how Humana values our long-term relationships with partners who continue to innovate, drive quality and add value for our members,” he said.

Since 2011, Oncology Analytics has partnered with Humana to support its utilization management programs for oncology in multiple U.S. markets.

“We’re extremely proud of our long-standing relationship with Humana and look forward to working with Luis and his talented team at Humana Puerto Rico,” said Rick Dean, CEO of Oncology Analytics.

Author Details Author Details Contributor This story was written by our staff based on a press release.