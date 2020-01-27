Professional organizations, nonprofits, ad agency name new execs

January 27, 2020 24

This edition of Climbing the Corporate Ladder includes executive appointments at the Puerto Rico Manufacturers Association (PRMA), MCS and MCS Foundation, de la Cruz & Associates, and the Association of CPAs.

PRMA names new executive vp

PRMA President Carlos M. Rodríguez announced that as of Jan. 16, 2020 the entity has a woman executive vice president for the first time in its 92 history. Yandia Pérez, has a solid background in business management and talent development.

Yandia Pérez

Pérez comes to fill a position that had become vacant after Hurricane María.

Prior to her designation, Pérez worked with several global companies, including Warner Lambert, Baxter Healthcare and Smith & Nephew. In the last two jobs, she held the position of general manager for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean. In these positions, she was responsible for the general management of the business, including sales, marketing, distribution, human resources, legal, compliance and finance, Rodríguez said.

New appointments at MCS, MCS Foundation

Medical Card System Inc. CEO Jim O’Drobinak recently announced the appointment of Ingrid Torres-Reyes as vice president of marketing and communications and Elba N. Rivera as executive director of the MCS Foundation.

O’Drobinak said Torres’ appointment will further strengthen MCS’ position in the local healthcare industry, while Rivera will ensure the continuation of the Foundation’s community work. Rivera succeeds Liana O’Drobinak who has moved on to support entrepreneurial ventures in Puerto Rico as founding board member of Aurora Angel Network.

“I’m confident that Ingrid’s vast experience and talent will ensure our continued road to achieving our vision of being the undisputed leader in Puerto Rico’s healthcare industry. Meanwhile, Elba’s enthusiasm and knowledge have been invaluable resources for MCS over the past year. I’m sure she’s the right person to now take charge of the MCS Foundation and continue its mission of helping Puerto Rico’s elderly and impoverished,” O’Drobinak said.

Torres has more than 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry, directing successful brand development, growth and retention strategies at numerous health plans throughout Puerto Rico. She has a master’s degree in marketing from the University of Puerto Rico Río Piedras campus.

Prior to joining MCS, Rivera served as the general manager of pharmaceutical company Abbott Nutrición Internacional’s Puerto Rico operation. For more than 20 years, she led the implementation of various corporate social responsibility initiatives in locations such as Puerto Rico, Ecuador, Central America, Turkey, and Malaysia, which have large populations of needy children and adults.

Ingrid Torres

Elba Rivera

New chief marketing officer at de la Cruz & Associates

Carlos Thompson, president, de la Cruz & Associates, announced the appointment of Ricardo “Ricky” Hernández as the agency’s chief marketing officer.

In his role as CMO, Hernández will lead interdepartmental integration in order to ease the transformation of the classic model of customer service agency. His main objective is to direct the principal focus towards one in which business solutions are provided for de la Cruz clients. A primary part of this vision will entail the unification of work areas and efforts to offer alignment of thoughts in a single team that will integrate all disciplines.

Ricardo Hernandez

“Ricky brings to de la Cruz a vast and successful practice in various categories and industries. His experience in the management of marketing strategies, launches and new businesses will contribute to continue taking de la Cruz to the level of excellence that has distinguished it throughout its history”, said Carlos Thompson, president of de la Cruz.

Hernández’s responsibilities will also include supporting new businesses efforts, as well as identifying tools and talent that facilitate the development of projects that allow for solutions for clients.

Ricky Hernández has more than 15 years of experience in the marketing and advertising industry. His professional history includes developments and achievements in multinational companies dedicated to the financial sector, establishment and management of restaurants, as well as the telecommunications industry and the local advertising field.

His career began at UBS Securities, LLC, then successfully integrating the advertising world in various agencies such as de la Cruz and DDB Latina in Puerto Rico.

His professional career also includes his rising growth in the food and restaurant industry having worked at The Caribbean Investment Group/UNO Pizzeria & Grill-Fuddruckers and at Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc./McDonald’s where he worked as marketing manager for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Likewise, he served as advertising manager for Open Mobile, role that facilitated an active participation in the integration of the company with Sprint.

Association of CPAs names new exec. director

The Puerto Rico Association of Certified Public Accountants announced the appointment of CPA Jaime L. Sanabria-Hernández as executive director, effective Jan. 7, 2020.

Jaime L. Sanabria

He was co-president, treasurer and secretary of the Board of Directors, as well as general manager of finance and administration of EcoEleléctrica, LP, the first energy cogeneration facility with private capital on the island and for which he worked for 19 years.

As part of its professional profile, Sanabria-Hernández belonged to the international firm Coopers & Lybrand, today integrated to Pricewaterhousecoopers, and was also part of international companies Procter & Gamble and Coca-Cola.

In 2011 he received the “Executive of the Year” award for the southern region from the PRMA for his contribution in the renewable energy sector. Similarly, in 2015 the Association of CPAs awarded him the “Distinguished Services in Industry and Commerce” award for his leadership and diligence in the tasks of the industry.

Sanabria-Hernández holds a bachelor’s degree in Accounting from the University of Puerto Rico Río Piedras Campus and a juris doctor from the Inter American University.

