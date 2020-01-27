Combate Beach Resort lands awards from Booking.com, Tourism Co.

January 27, 2020 21

The Combate Beach Resort in Cabo Rojo recently landed two industry awards for operational excellence, from Booking.com and the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.

The property founded in 2011 received the “Traveler Review Award 2020” from online travel site Booking.com for having maintained an average rating of nine on a scale of 10, in client evaluations. The second recognition was getting a 98% score in the Puerto Rico Tourism Co.’s semi-annual tourist quality inspection.

“These two awards confirm that we continue to fulfill our mission, to provide an excellent service in high quality facilities,” said General Manager Xavier A. Ramírez.

“We’re not the biggest hotel, nor the most luxurious, but I can guarantee that our guests enjoy the cleanest rooms, the best maintained and safe facilities, and the personalized service they deserve,” he said.

The property is highly recommended by its guests, ranks first among hotels in Cabo Rojo, and is listed among the top 20 hotels in Puerto Rico, for its quality, value and service on TripAdvisor.

“In addition to having the support of the local public, which visits several times a year, 40% of our guests are family and Puerto Rican groups living abroad, and international travelers from places as far away as Alaska, Peru, Germany, Iceland, Africa, Japan , and Australia, among others,” said Ramírez.

