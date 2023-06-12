KTJ Krug LLC, Booking.com join to ‘elevate’ travel experiences in Puerto Rico

Click to print (Opens in new window)

KTJ Krug LLC, a real estate operator in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, has formed a partnership with the digital travel platform Booking.com to aid travelers who are “interested in exploring the finest of Puerto Rico.”

“The alliance combines both companies’ strengths to deliver unparalleled convenience, choice, and personalized customer experiences,” the companies stated.

By leveraging Booking.com’s reach, KTJ Krug aims to offer “a seamless experience and a range of options catering to travelers’ preferences and comfort standards.”

Through this integration, tourists using Booking.com’s database can access KTJ Krug’s vast selection of luxury hotels.

“Whether they are seeking a hotel on the beach of San Juan, a relaxing condo, or a hotel in the Condado district, they can now explore and book accommodations seamlessly through Booking.com and enjoy the unrivaled services KTJ Krug LLC is known for,” the local company, specializing in short-term rental services, real estate management and revenue strategy consulting services stated.

“Moreover, this partnership allows KTJ Krug LLC to leverage Booking.com’s advanced search and booking functionalities, ensuring a seamless and efficient online reservation process. Travelers will benefit from features such as the ability to make bookings on the move, instant bookings, transparent pricing, and real-time support, providing a hassle-free experience,” it stated.