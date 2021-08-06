Type to search

Uva expands delivery service to Caguas with 30+ new establishment options

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio August 6, 2021
Uva’s reach into Caguas also represents job creation.

Puerto Rican company Uva announced the most recent expansion of its home delivery route to Caguas, adding more than 30 new establishment options as part of its growth plan for 2021.

In May, Uva began operating in the Bayamón and Dorado regions, and recently Caguas has been added as the third new route so far this year.

“Beyond reaching new towns and new consumers, the expansion of the Uva service to new routes represents an effective avenue of visibility and support for local businesses, while supplying consumer demand, which continues to increase,” said Laura Tirado, Uva’s CEO.

“The arrival of Uva in Caguas means the integration of more than 30 restaurants and stores in the area to our platform’s offer, which has more than 300 businesses,” she said.

“We continue to focus on continuing to grow as a local company, along with local businesses,” she said.

Uva’s reach into Caguas also represents job creation to meet the demand for its delivery service on the new route, she said.

Yamilet Aponte-Claudio
