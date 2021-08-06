Kinesis Foundation gets $100K donation from AbbVie Puerto Rico

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Kinesis Foundation received a $100,000 donation from biopharmaceutical company AbbVie Puerto Rico to support economically challenged students with academic excellence.

The agreement between both entities will benefit students from 10th to 12th grade in Barceloneta and Jayuya. Twenty-five students from each town will receive financial support.

Students participating the Bright Stars Program will receive the following services from \Kinesis Foundation in a phased approach: Personal and career counseling; technology certifications as a Microsoft Office specialist; counseling on financial aid for college and college scholarship applications; counseling in the college admissions process; preparation and reinforcement for standardized college admissions tests; academic strengthening in English and Math; and personal development with leadership and public speaking certifications.

“We’re very pleased with AbbVie’s faithful commitment to education and to Puerto Rican students,” said Kinesis’ Founder José E. Fernández.

“Since 2014 we’ve counted on their support. Since then, we’ve continued to add positive stories in the lives of the students we serve,” he said. “Thanks to their commitment, we’ve managed to expand Kinesis programs to improve education in the towns of Barceloneta and Jayuya, making it possible for students to receive the best academic training in an accessible way.”

Abbvie has awarded more than $900,000 to Kinesis’ educational programs since 2014 benefiting more than 250 students, the nonprofit confirmed.

“We count on Kinesis Foundation’s impact on young people from Barceloneta and Jayuya, helping the foundation to optimize higher education for students in these sectors means a lot to us,” said David Thompson, director of operations for AbbVie in Barceloneta.

“What we’re doing is giving them an opportunity to achieve their college admission and become professionals,” Thomson said.