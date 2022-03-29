Type to search

V. Suárez & Co. partners with businesses to promote social investment

March 29, 2022
Nicole González and Mari Casellas, of V. Suárez, explain this year's fundraising campaign concept.

For the sixth consecutive year, V. Suárez & Co. is heading a business movement to promote social investment among clients, suppliers and consumers in support of nonprofit Susan G. Komen Puerto Rico.

This year, 21 large retail chains and 30 brands within the company’s product portfolio are coming together to support the thousands of breast cancer patients and survivors through the “Together for Pink” awareness and fundraising campaign, the company announced.

“The effort that has taken place during these past six years has turned ‘Together for Pink’ into a business and social movement that has grown consistently year after year and that has united brands and commercial chains with a common goal of raising awareness about the importance of early detection of breast cancer and raise funds to help continue the work of Susan G. Komen-Puerto Rico for the benefit of thousands of patients and survivors on the island,” said Mari Casellas, vice president of marketing for V. Suárez & Co.

The accrued investment of the past six years is about $1.5 million, which has been used to promote fundraising events for Susan G. Komen–Puerto Rico and the execution of educational efforts on the importance of early detection, the company stated.

Furthermore, the corporate effort has raised more than $100,000 for the organization. In 2021, the impact of “Together for Pink” resulted in a 7% growth in the total sales of the participating brands, despite the effects of the pandemic.

Participating in this year’s campaign are: Amigo, Comercio Cash & Carry, Econo, El Hórreo de V. Suárez, Hatillo Kash & Karry, Hermanos Santiago, JF Montalvo, Mr. Special, Napo Vélez, Oscar Cash & Carry, Pérez Hermanos, Plaza Loíza, Pueblo, Ralph’s Food Warehouse, Sam´s, Selectos, SuperMax, Supermercados Plaza, To Go Stores, Unión Mayoristas and Walmart.

Meanwhile, the brands taking part are: Act II, All, Badia, Bio Strong, Borges, Brookfield, Carnation, Chef Boyardee, Cutter, Denia, Dog Chow, Energizer, Fancy Feast, John Soules, Klim, Knorr-Ramen, Kresto, Lipton Soup, Lotus, Motts, Nesquick, Nutra Coco, Ocean Spray, Old El Paso, Parmalat, Pepperridge Farm, Red Baron, Reynolds, Welch´s, and Wishbone. 

The initiative promotes fundraising through the sale of any of the brands participating in more than 300 points of sale. It also seeks to raise awareness and educate the population in general about the early detection of breast cancer on the island.

A portion of the cost of each product sold will go toward a donation that V. Suárez & Co. will deliver to Susan G. Komen-Puerto Rico in May.

All the funds raised through the “Together for the Pink” campaign stay in Puerto Rico to provide free mammograms, diagnostic tests, economic assistance in active treatment of breast cancer and support programs for patients and families, said Eva Cruz-Jové, chairwoman of Susan G. Komen-Puerto Rico.

This story was written by our staff based on a press release.
collaborator@newsismybusiness.com
