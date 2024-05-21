Verdanza Hotel to become Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde in 2025

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Verdanza Hotel in Isla Verde is undergoing a renovation as it prepares for rebranding.

Once open, it will feature 223 guest rooms.

Hyatt Hotels Corp., in collaboration with Interlink and Vivo Beach Club, announced plans for the first Hyatt Centric branded hotel in Puerto Rico, taking over the Verdanza Hotel, which is undergoing a $25 million renovation.

The rebranding, which is expected to take place in 2025, will mark the Hyatt Centric brand’s debut in Puerto Rico.

The renovation will include all guestrooms, suites and public spaces, inspired by Puerto Rico’s landscape, embracing a fusion of the island’s land and sea elements.

“We’re excited to work with Interlink and Vivo Beach Club to bring the Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand to Puerto Rico and expand Hyatt’s brand presence in a thriving market,” said Camilo Bolaños, senior vice president of development, Latin America and the Caribbean, Hyatt.

“Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will be situated in the heart of the Isla Verde neighborhood, allowing guests to truly experience the locale but also discover other nearby beaches and at­tractions that spark curiosity and connection,” he said.

Once open, Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will offer 223 guest rooms in a location less than one block away from the Isla Verde Beach. The hotel will feature a communal space acting as the social center of the hotel, activated by a signature restaurant and bar, an open-air beer garden and a coffee shop boasting local flair.

The hotel will also offer a fitness center, more than 16,000 square feet of meeting space, a resort-style pool deck surrounded by tropical landscape, and a locally inspired restaurant and pool bar.

Guests will be granted complimentary access to the facilities of Vivo Beach Club as part of the rebranding.

“We’re filled with pride to collaborate with Hyatt to bring the Hyatt Centric lifestyle brand to the renowned Isla Verde neighborhood. Puerto Rico has a lot to offer, and soon, guests and World of Hyatt members will be able to experience a new hotel that serves as an authentic home base to explore the magical island of Puerto Rico,” said Federico J. Sánchez-Ortiz, CEO of Interlink, and Luis and Matías Fernández, co-owners of Vivo Beach Club.

Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will be managed by Highgate Hotels, which has a portfolio of hotels across North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Europe, including three other hotels in Puerto Rico.

Hyatt Centric San Juan Isla Verde will mark the sixth Hyatt hotel in Puerto Rico, following Hyatt Place and Hyatt House San Juan, Hyatt Place Bayamón, Hyatt Place Manatí and Hyatt Regency Grand Reserve Puerto Rico.