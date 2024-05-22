Type to search

Job fair slated to fill restaurant jobs at LMM airport

May 22, 2024
There are job opportunities in the restaurant and service sectors at the airport.

Sky Caterers and Airport Shoppes are looking to fill a variety of positions.

The Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in Carolina, Puerto Rico, will host a job fair for those seeking employment opportunities in the restaurant and service sectors at the airport. The event will take place on June 4 at Terminal D, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free parking will be available for participants.

Sky Caterers and Airport Shoppes are looking to fill different positions, including cooks, cashiers, concession supervisors, warehouse workers, maintenance workers and passenger service employees.

Wages start at $10.50 per hour and go up to $13 per hour for cooks, with benefits such as health plan, life insurance, 15 annual vacation days, 12 annual sick days, uniforms, meal plan, parking, attendance bonus and growth opportunities.

“This fair represents an excellent opportunity for those who wish to be part of a dynamic and constantly growing environment like the airport,” said Glenda Solá, chief human resources officer. “We invite all interested parties to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to start or continue their career in an exciting and essential industry.”

