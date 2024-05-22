Sacred Heart Univ. students donate $69K to nonprofits

Sacred Heart University in Santurce (Credit: Sagrado Corazón Facebook page).

The grants are part of the “Social Change: Philanthropy Lab” course in Puerto Rico.

A group of Sacred Heart University students enrolled in the “Social Change: Sagrado Philanthropy Lab” course, in partnership with The Philanthropy Lab and supported by Titín Foundation, recently donated $69,500 to Puerto Rico-based nonprofits, the college announced.

The Philanthropy Lab program, based in Texas, collaborates with recognized universities to foster philanthropic interest among college students and prioritize philanthropic education in higher education institutions.

As part of the course offered by Anitza Cox, students directed real funds to nonprofit organizations, as established by The Philanthropy Lab.

“Sacred Heart has always been characterized by its commitment to communities and its initiatives for impact and social responsibility. We’re proud that Sacred Heart is the only university in Puerto Rico participating in this program, allowing us to provide an innovative active learning experience from which students graduate emerge with a global perspective on making a difference in Puerto Rico and the world,” said Gilberto J. Marxuach-Torrós, president of Sacred Heart.

“Students who take this course culminate the experience prepared to take on various leadership roles that impact the nonprofit sector, which is crucial for Puerto Rico. We thank The Philanthropy Lab for welcoming Sacred Heart as a participating university in the program and Titín Foundation for supporting the project for the second consecutive year, contributing to the education and development of the future leaders Puerto Rico needs for its social and economic transformation,” Marxuach-Torrós said.

“Students complete this course with a deeper understanding of the social and economic context of Puerto Rico, society’s response to the challenges of this context, the fundamentals of social change, and the structure and functioning of philanthropic organizations,” he continued.

“In addition, students develop competencies to lead proposal invitation processes, analyze them thoroughly, and select recipients that meet the established criteria, just as they would in leadership roles in foundations or other philanthropic initiatives,” Marxuach-Torrós added.

Titín Foundation, founded by Puerto Rican philanthropist Luis Felipe Segarra, joined the initiative for the second year and granted a donation of $55,000 to the university to contribute to the development of the course. The foundation’s mission is to support the development of individuals and communities by strengthening the capacity of the nonprofit sector.

“Our Foundation works to create projects to strengthen the third sector and its financial sustainability,” said Sofía Martínez-Álvarez, executive director of the Titín Foundation.

“Our Sinfines platform is a tool that contains initiatives, data and information about nonprofit organizations in Puerto Rico. We’re aware of the need to develop and educate new generations on philanthropy. Having a succession of leadership is vital to ensure the growth and support needed by nonprofit organizations and the important services they provide to our citizens and communities,” she said.

Students used the Titín Foundation’s sinfinespr.org platform, ensuring compliance of the applicant organizations with established criteria. The organizations that benefitted this year were: Casa Protegida Julia de Burgos Inc. with $20,000; Vitrina Solidaria Inc. with $9,500; Eco Recursos Comunitarios Inc. with $12,000; Caras con Causa with $8,000 and Centro Comunitario Reverenda Inés J. Figueroa Inc. with $20,000.