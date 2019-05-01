Veterans Business Outreach Center now has specialist in P.R. to serve military community

May 1, 2019 82

The U.S. Small Business Administration Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands district office announced that the Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) serving SBA’s Region II, has appointed retired US Army Sgt. 1st Class Juan Marrero as VBOC Outreach Specialist in Puerto Rico.

The VBOC program is a one-stop shop for transitioning or active duty service members, veterans of any era, National Guard or Reserve members and military spouses looking to start, purchase, or grow a business.

Among the services offered at the VBOC are business training and workshops; business tools and resource referrals; application assistance for federal contracting; and tailored business counseling and mentoring in-person and online.

“Puerto Rico has the highest number of veterans per capita in the nation,” said SBA District Director Yvette T. Collazo. “We couldn’t be more pleased to welcome Marrero to SBA’s family of resource partners, to provide much needed business training, counseling and mentoring to our island’s service members and their families as they look to small business entrepreneurship.”

Marrero, who was an active duty service member for 22 years, reports to The Arsenal Business & Technology Partnership VBOC in Watervliet, NY. In his role as Outreach Specialist, Marrero can meet with individuals seeking VBOC assistance at a place of business and other pertinent locations throughout the island that are convenient to the client.

“We are thrilled to be increasing our VBOC training program and services in Puerto Rico to better meet the needs of our veteran entrepreneurs. Puerto Rican native and U.S. Army veteran Juan Marrero brings a unique skillset and familiarity to the population that he will serve in his new role.” said Amy Amoroso, VBOC director at The Arsenal Business & Technology Partnership.

“We look forward to sharing VBOC resources and assisting veterans, services members, and military spouses become successful entrepreneurs,” she said.