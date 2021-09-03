VOCES: Employees at 150+ co.’s in PR are fully vaccinated

The program is available free of charge and provides educational resources, access to vaccinations.

More than 150 companies that have applied for the “Our people are vaccinated” seal received the recognition from VOCES, the Coalition of Immunization and Health Promotion Inc., for having their employees 100% vaccinated.

VOCES is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness and educates about the importance of immunization and health promotion.

The list of companies is periodically updated and includes: Caribbean Restaurants, Llc; Club Seabourne Hotel; De La Cruz Group; Duck Donuts Puerto Rico; Ecléctica; Kroma Advertising; Lopito Ileana & Howie; Pharmacom Inc.; Toro Verde; Upfront Communication Inc.; and Mesón Español, among others across Puerto Rico.

“We;re very happy with the reception of our program ‘Sella tu compromiso con Puerto Rico.’ Not only for those companies that already had or were close to having 100% of their employees vaccinated, but also for those that have requested support to promote vaccination among their workforces,” said VOCES CEO Lilliam Rodríguez-Capó.

“We’re evaluating the requests we get every day, and we continue to extend the invitation to any type of company to contact us, since our goal is to help them in education and in getting all their employees vaccinated,” she said.

“Sella tu compromiso con Puerto Rico” is the VOCES support program to help companies, businesses, or organizations to make it possible for 100% of their employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

