Volkswagen donates $10K to Flamboyán Foundation to support schools in P.R.

October 28, 2019

Volkswagen of America Inc. announced a $10,000 donation to the Flamboyán Foundation to support literacy education for kindergarten through third grade students in Puerto Rico.

The donation is a joint effort of Volkswagen’s Southeast Region and local Volkswagen dealers, and will fund libraries at two Puerto Rican schools.

“We are thrilled to be making a donation that will support education for children in Puerto Rico,” said Saad Chehab, senior vice president, VW brand marketing for Volkswagen of America.

“This continues the momentum of our Drive Bigger campaign, and we look forward to seeing the schools utilize the libraries in their classrooms,” he said.

The donation will provide 22 classroom libraries between two schools. Half of the funding was donated by Volkswagen’s two Puerto Rico dealerships to benefit schools in their areas—Flagship VW in Bayamón and Volkswagen Kennedy in San Juan.

Fifteen of the libraries will be set up at Juan Morell Campos in Bayamón and seven will be set up at Pedro Carlos Timothee in San Juan.

The dedication ceremony for the teachers took place this weekend in Santurce.

The Flamboyán Foundation invited teachers from each of the schools to attend a workshop and receive their books. Following the dedication ceremony, Volkswagen will distribute bookshelves to both schools so the teachers can build their libraries.

“At Flamboyán, we work tirelessly to assure that all children can read at grade level by third grade. Having high-quality books in the classrooms is key to achieving this goal,” said Carlos Rodríguez-Silvestre, executive director of Flamboyán Foundation in Puerto Rico.

“We’re very pleased about this contribution from Volkswagen, as this effort will provide 400 K-3 students with classroom libraries and 22 participating teachers with more of the tools that they need to promote a love of reading with their students,” he said.

Volkswagen of America believes in the importance of education and is proud to support causes like the Flamboyán Foundation, the organization said.

This donation, which was made in addition to the company’s $1 million donation to DonorsChoose.org, is part of the brand’s commitment to Drive Bigger, it added.

