Volvo introduces new brand ambassador in Puerto Rico

Vivian Santiago-Trinidad behind the wheel of the XC60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid 2024. (Credit: Alberto Bartolomei)

Santiago-Trinidad is the founder of HR Law Consultants of Puerto Rico.

Volvo Car Puerto Rico has announced Vivian Santiago-Trinidad as the new ambassador for the Swedish brand, representing the XC60 Recharge Plug-In Hybrid 2024. Her selection responds to the brand’s “search for ambassadors who share the values ​​it represents.”

“At Volvo, in everything we do, we put people first, firmly believing in the importance of their safety and commitment to the planet. With [Santiago-Trinidad], we strengthen our commitment to working with leaders who promote positive change in the community, education and service, reflecting the principles our brand defends, in addition to its value and respect for the family,” said Jairynette Otero, marketing manager for Volvo in Puerto Rico.

Santiago-Trinidad, the founder of HR Law Consultants of Puerto Rico, is recognized for her advocacy in labor law compliance and her influence on social media, where she has more than 95,000 followers.

She has actively participated in educational forums, radio and television, championing the rights and duties of employees and employers.

She joins performer Hermes Croatto, who is already part of Volvo’s team of ambassadors, “strengthening the brand’s commitment to leaders dedicated to their families and generating a positive impact in the community,” Volvo stated.

“I’m honored to join the Volvo family. I share a deep commitment to safety and social responsibility. Protecting my family is always a priority for me, and that’s why I didn’t hesitate to accept,” Santiago-Trinidad said.