YMCA of San Juan joins Child Care 100 X 35 program to support families

The YMCA of San Juan offers programs that promote health and well-being for all ages, from swimming lessons and sports programs to educational activities. (Screen capture of www.crececontalento.org)

The initiative provides affordable preschool care and educational activities for young children.

The YMCA of San Juan is now part of the Child Care 100 X 35 program, which is designed to provide quality free or low-cost child care for children aged 2 months to 4 years and 11 months.

The nonprofit said the program offers Puerto Rican families access to preschool care that ensures both the safety of their children and their participation in educational and sports activities.

“This program fills a crucial need for mothers and fathers who need a preschool that provides safety and training for their children, but that is also accessible to working families,” said Mabel Román-Padró, executive director of YMCA San Juan.

A key feature of the program is its focus on children with functional diversity.

“At the YMCA of San Juan, we are committed to providing an inclusive and accessible environment for all, ensuring that each receives the support and opportunities necessary for their comprehensive development,” Román-Padró assured.

The “Grow with Talent” campaign, which is aimed at expanding the program’s reach, will be led by the Alta Communication agency, known for its work with nonprofits in Puerto Rico.

“The YMCA of San Juan has been a pillar in our community for more than a century, providing a safe and enriching environment for children and youth,” added Román-Padró.

For more information about the YMCA of San Juan and the Child Care 100 X 35 program, visit www.crececontalento.org or call 787-728-7200.