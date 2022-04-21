Walgreens joins Uber Eats to provide same-day deliveries in Puerto Rico

Walgreens’ integration in the app represents a new experience for users as well as more opportunities for couriers to generate additional income.

Uber Eats users in San Juan, Bayamón and Caguas will be able to order Walgreens products through the Uber Eats app and receive it the same day, officials announced.

During the initial phase, users will be able to find Walgreens’ best-selling items, with more products to be added in the app.

“Uber Eats’ value proposition has always focused on providing users with greater convenience and connection to everything that matters to them. With this collaboration, we empower users with greater access to items that best serve their health and well-being, in addition to other daily needs,” said Mauro González, Uber Eats general manager for the Caribbean and Andean region.

“It also strengthens the business ecosystem, supporting the efforts of Walgreens and providing options for couriers to explore more opportunities to generate additional income,” he said.

Puerto Rico is the first territory in Latin America to offer this new modality, in which couriers will be able to make the purchase (selection and packaging of products) on behalf of the user and pay directly in the Walgreens store.

This, for example, allows the couriers to interact in real time with the user, if a product is not available in the store at the time of purchase.

In addition, Walgreens joins the more than 1,000 businesses available in the Uber Eats app, of which 29 are diversified business options such as supermarkets, liquor stores, flower shops and convenience stores.

“We understand how important convenience is to our customers and we have a unique opportunity to support our community by making it easy for them to access everything from everyday essentials to products that support their overall health and wellness. That’s what our partnership with Uber is all about,” said Nivia Santiago, Walgreens regional vice president.

Walgreens has 108 physical stores throughout the island; and through the Uber Eats app it will be gradually activating different stores until it reaches a total of 54 stores active in the app.

This effort is not the first collaboration between Uber Eats and Walgreens. During the height of the pandemic emergency period, Uber helped couriers and drivers active in the app get an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Walgreens pharmacies.