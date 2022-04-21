WIPR launches PRTV+ app to broadcast its TV, radio content

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

José Juan Pérez-Velázquez, developer of the PRTV+ application, offers details about the platform.

The Puerto Rico Public Broadcasting Corp. (WIPR) unveiled its PRTV+ app, through which it will broadcast its live radio and television signals for free to all of Puerto Rico and offer programming to users in an On-Demand delivery model.

The PRTV+ app — which WIPR developed at a cost of $56,000 of its own funds — is also available in 116 regions, including the US mainland, Europe, and Latin America, under the ‘Video on Demand’ (VOD) model, officials said.

PRTV+ will premiere during the celebration of the LAI 2022 competitions, during the first week of May.

PRTV+ includes among its contents the three seasons of #EnCasaAprendo produced by WIPR for the Department of Education, special content from ‘Notiséis 360’ and a selection of programs produced by the news department, cultural, gastronomic, and dramatic content, as well as those produced for the Departments of Natural Resources, Health, and Public Safety.

Content from WIPR radio stations (940Am and Allegro 91.3) will also be aired live and on-demand within PRTV+. In addition, in a consistent and planned way, the corporation will periodically make the projects recorded and presented by WIPR available on PRTV+, since its inception.

“PRTV+ will become the most modern and accessible historical archive of Puerto Rican television and radio,” station officials said.

PRTV+ is compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, ROKU, and web browsers. WIPR began developing the platform in 2021.