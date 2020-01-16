Walgreens supports earthquake relief efforts in P.R. with donation drive

January 16, 2020 145

Walgreens announced it is supporting relief efforts in Puerto Rico as many communities work to recover in the aftermath of earthquakes that impacted the region last week.

Beginning Jan. 15, Walgreens customers throughout Puerto Rico and South Florida can make donations at store checkout to the American Red Cross earthquake relief. The store donation program runs through Jan. 22.

“The health and wellbeing of the communities we serve is at the center of our purpose, and we’re proud to do our part to help those who have been impacted in many parts of the island,” said Nivia Santiago, regional vice president, Florida South/Puerto Rico Region, Walgreens.

“We’re taking several measures to help support relief efforts, from accepting customer donations to the American Red Cross at store checkout to providing emergency supplies,” she said.

Walgreens has also donated supplies such as over-the-counter medications, personal hygiene items, baby formula and sunscreen to emergency shelters in the region, in addition to donating water to the municipality of Peñuelas.

There are more than 100 Walgreens stores in Puerto Rico, and nearly all remain open to continue to serve the needs of the community. Walgreens has also deployed a mobile pharmacy in Yauco to ensure patients have access to their prescriptions while efforts continue to reopen the Walgreens store located at 643 Yauco Plaza II.

